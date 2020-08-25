The West Branch of the Susquehanna River Water Trail was alive on August 8, 2020 as 70 intrepid paddlers and 6 volunteers hit the waters for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership’s (SGP) ‘Susquehanna Pop-Up Paddle.’

This sold-out event took paddlers on an 11.5-mile journey along a scenic route from Milton State Park to Shikellamy State Park with a lunch stop outside of Lewisburg at The Fence Drive-In Restaurant.

With limited opportunities for events this summer due to COVID-19, the Pop-Up Paddle provided a needed chance for registrants to get out on the river and enjoy one of the many recreation resources that has served as a mental and physical lifeline during this challenging time.

One participant noted, “It was great to spend a day on the river and connect with friends,” others noting in post-event surveys, “Event was well-organized…Great job to SGP and all of the volunteers…Can’t wait for next year…A good day on the river…Beautiful scenery.”

Event organizers and volunteers redesigned the annual event to incorporate mitigation recommendations from the federal and state level to help ensure a successful and safe event.

“With all of the challenges associated with the pandemic, the outdoors have become a valuable respite for the public,” explains SGP Executive Director, Corey Ellison. “SGP’s mission is to connect people to the resources of the Susquehanna Greenway and Susquehanna River Water Trail. We saw the need for information and a guided experience increasing as summer arrived and chose to adjust our event vs. canceling. We were so happy to see so many people out enjoying the river, and we were very thankful for our attendees’ patience and flexibility as we navigated hosting an event in a COVID-19 world.”

With 30-plus people on the waitlist for the first paddle and a multitude of requests to have another paddle this year, SGP is excited to announce plans to host a second Susquehanna Pop-Up Paddle: Fall Edition for October 10, 2020.

This one-day 12-mile float will take paddlers along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River Water Trail from Montgomery to Milton State Park with a picnic lunch stop in Watsontown.

“The idea is to explore another section of the West Branch,” explains SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko. “This way participants can paddle new miles and also have the chance to mark off additional miles in pursuit of completing segments for the West Branch Paddle Club, an initiative for exploring the West Branch that we have just released this year.”

The West Branch Paddle Club (WBPC) is a program that encourages exploration of the Susquehanna River Water Trail - West Branch. The program divides the water trail into four segments, which paddlers can report online to receive commemorative pins, stickers, SGP event discounts, discounts on club membership, and more. For the non-paddling fans of the West Branch, this is also a great opportunity to support the water trail and stay up-to-date on the latest West Branch news.

Registration for the Susquehanna Pop-Up Paddle: Fall Edition will open up to the general public on September 1, 2020. More information is available at susquehannagreenway.org/pop-fall-paddle.

SGP encourages those interested to sign up quickly, as the August paddle sold out in just one week of being announced. Due to COVID-19, available spaces will again be limited to ensure COVID-19 protocols.

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore.