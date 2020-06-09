The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) and Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) are excited to release an official updated logo for the Susquehanna River Water Trail – North Branch (North Branch).

The Susquehanna River Water Trail - North Branch is designated as both a Pennsylvania State Water Trail and a National Water Trail. It runs 181 miles from the Pennsylvania-New York border to its confluence with the West Branch in Northumberland. The North Branch also includes a portion of the river known as the Great Bend, where the Susquehanna River briefly dips into Pennsylvania from New York in Susquehanna County.

The North Branch is jointly managed by SGP and EMHR, with SGP serving as the state appointed water trail manager for the Lower North Branch from Northumberland up to Shickshinny, and EMHR serving the same role for the Upper North Branch, from Shickshinny north to the New York border, including the Great Bend.

Water trails are recreational and educational corridors between specific locations that can be used for trips on and along waterways. They are comprised of access points, boat launches, day use sites, and—in some cases—overnight camping areas.

SGP and EMHR worked with a graphic designer to improve an older version of the North Branch logo. The new version captures key elements of the North Branch to best embody the spirit of not only the water trail, but also the region it traverses.

Components of the logo showcase the calm waters and seemingly endless mountains of the North Branch and feature elements that nod to the Susquehanna Greenway, Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and landmarks and activities along this section of the water trail such as the Standing Stone depicted within the graphic.

The development of this logo was funded by the Pennsylvania Environmental Council (PEC) and created by Graphics & Design.

“The North Branch is such a unique and valued resource to our region; however, its logo had not seen an update in many years,” said Corey Ellison, SGP Executive Director. “The updated North Branch logo will not only help to better brand the system on a local level, but it will also align it back within the Susquehanna River Water Trail system and elevate the trail on both a state and national level.”

Water trails are important to recreation and conservation in Pennsylvania. They provide active recreation opportunities including paddling, boating, and fishing, as well as positively contribute to local communities by providing economic stimulus and protecting resources that are important to the quality of life of Pennsylvania residents.

Related reading: Northern PA man paddling 444 miles on Susquehanna to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide

SGP and EMHR serve as two of four water trail managers for the entire Susquehanna River Water Trail within Pennsylvania. Among other tasks, SGP and EMHR work with partners along the trail to develop and maintain their sections of the water trail, improve user experience and safety, and handle issues and concerns along the water trail.

This project was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnership Program Environmental Stewardship Fund under the Administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation administered through the Pennsylvania Environmental Council’s Pennsylvania Water Trails Partnership Mini Grant Program.