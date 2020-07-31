Williamsport, Pa. -- Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, part of UPMC in the Susquehanna region, has been labeled by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a "Superior Performer" for achieving high caregiver and family satisfaction scores. The high scores placed the facility within the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for 2019.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and highlight the compassion of our team,” said Patricia McGee, vice president, clinical operations, Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice. “I’m grateful to work with an amazing team of caregivers who share an unwavering commitment to the living and dying, who make the care and comfort of our patients and families their highest priority.”

The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,400 hospice providers. With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made family and caregiver satisfaction a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients,” said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.