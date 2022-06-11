Williamsport, Pa. — Susquehanna Health Foundation recently recognized two donors for their commitment to UPMC during the Seventh Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards events held May 19 and 20 in Williamsport.

Awards were presented to Hani J. Tuffaha, M.D., and Robert P. Crockett, for both their financial contributions to the Foundation and their work enhancing health care at UPMC in North Central Pa.

The Physician Lifetime Achievement Award recognized Dr. Tuffaha for consistently demonstrating the highest quality service to patients during his 40-plus year career as a neurosurgeon in Williamsport, as well as his legacy in the medical profession locally and nationally.

Dr. Tuffaha’s leadership and vision significantly advanced the delivery of care in neurosurgery, and have had a lasting impact on program growth and services at UPMC in North Central Pa.

“Dr. Tuffaha’s compassion and service to others compliment his medical skill making him one of a kind,” said Sherry Watts, vice president of development, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “It was evident by the way he treated every patient, staff member, and family member with the utmost respect and dignity while delivering exceptional care that Dr. Tuffaha loved his craft and was a gifted physician.”

The President’s Award was presented to Robert P. Crockett, a Foundation volunteer whose service has significantly advanced philanthropy in support of local health care.

Through three fundraising campaigns and multiple terms on the Susquehanna Health Foundation Board of Directors, Crockett demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in coordinating groups of donors and volunteers. Additionally, he has spent more than 20 years on the hospital’s Patient Safety Committee.

“Bob has been been invaluable to Susquehanna Health Foundation as a volunteer, creating numerous meaningful relationships with philanthropists throughout the region to enhance health care here in our community,” said Watts. “Many of our campaigns and projects have benefited from his contributions and there’s no real way to know just how many lives he’s impacted.”

“While these annual awards are a special recognition, many individuals and organizations across our region contribute their time, effort, leadership, and generosity to our hospitals,” said Watts. “Our donors play an integral role in supporting advances and innovation in health care right here in north central Pa., and we are thankful to be a part of a community that gives so much.”

Susquehanna Health Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Awards events also celebrate major donors whose financial contributions have brought world-class health care to UPMC in North Central Pa. To learn more about Susquehanna Health Foundation, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.