Wellsboro, Pa. – As the holiday season approaches, Friends of Soldiers + Sailors has much to be grateful for - especially the dedicated support of donors who are turning dreams of innovative health care technology into reality in Tioga County.

UPMC Wellsboro provides essential emergency services and high-quality care to communities across the northern tier of Pennsylvania. Medical emergencies often are resource intensive and require significant manpower.

To help ease the burden on providers, funds raised through this year’s Friends campaign will provide two LUCAS devices for the UPMC Wellsboro Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit. LUCAS is a portable device that provides uncompromising, flawless cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in emergency situations and during invasive cardiac procedures.

“When someone gives CPR, the medical recommendation is to perform compressions for two minutes before rotating to another provider,” said Christopher Domarew, MD, UPMC Internal Medicine.

“You can imagine that performing consistent, high-quality CPR during cardiac arrest is exhausting and strenuous for the many staff involved. In fact, 80% of CPR providers experience back pain and injury. LUCAS frees medical professionals to focus on other life-saving measures and can be used continuously for hours. These are life-saving devices.”

Dr. Domarew, his wife Rachel, and their daughter Viktoria are this year’s honorary chairpersons. The goal of the 2020 campaign is $34,000. Citizens and Northern Bank has pledged $4,500 in matching funds towards the campaign, making the public's donations go even further.

Friends of Soldiers + Sailors share a special commitment to UPMC Wellsboro through an annual tax-deductible membership gift of $100 or more. All funds remain local. Membership funds are used to purchase vital equipment and expand community health programs.

To join, call Susquehanna Health Foundation at 1-888-322-0945. Checks can be made payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation, with memo of “Friends,” and mailed to UPMC Wellsboro, Attention: Foundation Office, 32-36 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901.