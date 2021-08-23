Williamsport, Pa. - Over 100 golfers recently participated in the 39th Annual Susquehanna Health Foundation Invitational Golf Tournament at the Williamsport Country Club helping to raise more than $128,500 to benefit the renovation and expansion project at UPMC’s Rehabilitation Institute in Williamsport.

“We’re so glad that we were able to bring back this time-honored tradition in 2021,” said Sherry Watts, Vice President of Development for the Susquehanna Health Foundation. “This annual event is the highlight of our summer and has helped us to raise more than $2.4 million for the overall health and wellness of our region over the years. We are beyond grateful for our sponsors, players, volunteers, and committee members for making this year’s tournament another success and helping us support UPMC in transforming health care here in Northcentral Pa.”

UPMC’s Rehabilitation Institute serves patients from across the state with the most advanced level of expertise and highest quality care. It is the only program in Northcentral Pa. with certifications in spinal cord, brain injury, and stroke rehabilitation from The Joint Commission.

The expansion and renovation project is a multi-year, $21.4-million investment to completely transform the physical layout of the Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Williamsport. The project creates 30 individual rooms by expanding the inpatient areas across two floors and incorporates two new state-of-the-art rehabilitation gyms. The new areas are designed to create a calm, comfortable, safe, and healing environment to improve the patient experience.

Susquehanna Health Foundation would like to extend a special thanks to this year’s platinum sponsors: Allison Crane & Rigging, Ausley Construction/The Liberty Group, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, UPMC Health Plan, and the Williamsport Medical Staff at UPMC.

For more information about the Susquehanna Health Foundation Invitational Golf Tournament including a full list of this year’s sponsors and donors, visit SusquehannaHealthFoundation.org.