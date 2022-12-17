Sewell, N.J. — While gathering data about Christmas 2022 travel plans, The Vacationer conducted a survey about Americans' most hated holiday traditions.

The survey included 1,003 American adults, who provided answers anonymously. Survey results were then analyzed by Eric Jones, Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey.

According to the survey, these are the most disliked holiday traditions. Survey-takers were invited to choose all of the traditions that they disliked, which is why the percentages add up to over 100:

Gift exchanges: 26.72% Attending religious services: 24.93% Caroling/Singing: 24.23% Holiday parties: 22.13% Putting up decorations: 18.94% Meals with friends/family: 18.54% Lighting candles: 13.56% Baking: 12.76% Volunteering: 11.86% Santa Claus: 11.47% A non-specified family tradition: 11.27% Christmas trees: 9.67% Looking at other people's light displays: 8.57%

About a third of survey-takers said that they don't dislike any of the above listed traditions. The "None of these; I like them all" option was chosen by 29.11% of people.

If the data is scaled to the entire U.S. population, about 69 million people dislike gift exchanges, 64 million dislike attending religious services for the holidays, and over 62 million people dislike caroling/singing.

This also means that 75 million people have no gripes about these holiday traditions!

The demographics of the 1,003 Americans anonymously surveyed include 48.26% male and 51.74% female. The age breakdown of participants included in this survey was 18.84% in the range 18-29, 28.22% in the range 30-44, 35.29% in the range 45-60, and 17.65% over 60.

