Harrisburg, Pa. – A new law requiring surgical technologists to complete an accredited education program, pass an accredited exam, and maintain continuing education was given final approval from Governor Tom Wolf on Oct. 29. The law, formerly known as House Bill 81 and created by Rep. Rob Kauffman (R - Franklin), has been praised for providing an additional layer of safety to surgical procedures.

A surgical technologist is a surgeon's "co-pilot," providing surgical instruments and supplies to the surgeon as they work, maintaining the sterile surgical field, and ensuring that the surgical team follows aseptic and sterile technique. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, surgical technologists have also been responsible for training other personnel in these techniques.

The Association of Surgical Technologists (AST) advocates for certification of surgical technologists for patient safety.

"Patients undergoing surgeries in healthcare facilities in Pennsylvania will be safer due to new legislation requiring surgical technologists to graduate from an accredited program and maintain certification. As integral members of the surgical team, our patients and surgeons depend on us to adhere to the principles of asepsis in order to decrease the chance of surgical site infections. We are expected to think on our feet and stay a step ahead of the surgeon by anticipating what is needed before being asked, because every minute a patient is in surgery increases the risk for complications associated with anesthesia and blood loss. This legislation is a win for patients across the state of Pennsylvania as it will promote positive patient outcomes during surgery,” said Holly Falcon, CST, FAST, President of AST.

“I applaud Representative Kauffman for his tireless effort to get this bill passed. The legislation was a combined central service technician and surgical technologist bill and, therefore, a great team effort by AST and the International Association of Central Service Materiel Management (IAHCSMM),” said Josephine M. Colacci, Esq., Director of Government Affairs for AST. Colacci continued, “Certification of surgical technologists will help drive positive patient outcomes and help to reduce healthcare costs overall.”

"Every surgical patient in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania deserves to have a surgical technologist on the team that has been properly trained at an accredited school of surgical technology and is certified by the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. Surgical Technologists must keep up to date on the ever-changing medical field. The training this profession receives makes sure patients have the quality of care they deserve and expect when they lay on an operating room table. The accredited program for surgical technology address human anatomy, instrumentation, and the newest minimally invasive techniques. As a result of this training, the citizens of Pennsylvania can now have a well-trained surgical technologist working on their behalf in the surgical environment," said Michelle Muhammad, CST, FAST, President of the Pennsylvania State Assembly of the Association of Surgical Technologists.

Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the U.S. to pass a law related to educating and certifying surgical technologists.