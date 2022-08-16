Sunflowers are a favorite late-summer flower, and driving along Pennsylvania country roads, you might get a glimpse of a breathtaking field of yellow.

For the sunflower chasers, a recent festival in Muncy, Pa. brought an estimated 1500 people to the Tom Styers Farm to hear music, purchase sunflower-themed products, sample food, and of course, play and take pictures in the sunflower fields.

Where to still catch the sunflowers Ard's Farm Summer Bash & Craft Show Summer Bash, August 19 & Summer Craft Show, August 20 are the only two days that Ard's Sunflower field in Lewisburg, Pa. will be open for visitors! • Summer Bash tickets: access to the funflower field and two sunflowers • Summer Craft Show: visitors can explore the sunflower field and pick two sunflowers for $5. Additional sunflowers may be picked for a small fee

Susquehanna Mills Company, a full-circle manufacturer of seed oils and biofuels, hosted the sunflower event at the farm--their third--after hosting two other events on other farms in 2020.

"This year we rented acreages at the Styer farm with the stipulation that we'd try to run some agrotourism events," said April Line, vice president of Susquehanna Mills.

"We were really grateful for Tom and Daisy's support and expertise," Line added.

Once the flowers are in full bloom, faces pointed toward the sun, they need to be enjoyed before they begin to droop. Hence, the perfectly timed festival.

"[Sunflowers] are in peak bloom for about a week to 10 days," according to Line. Once they've passed their peak, Susquehanna Mills harvests the sunflowers to press the seeds into culinary oil.

"That's the main work for Susquehanna Mills. We're an oil seed mill. We make sunflower and canola seed oils. We do a lot of farming and contract other farmers to grow the seeds in the mid-Atlantic region, turn them into culinary oil that we distribute to commercial kitchens, primarily," Line said.

When new oil is delivered, Susquehanna Mills takes the old oil and upcycles it into biodiesel, which powers vehicles.

The maze at Dotterer Farm

A sunflower maze at Dotterer Farm on Rt. 64 in Clinton County drew visitors for a short season. The farm opened the maze on August 6, and announced that August 16 would be the last day to explore the maze, as the flowers are now past their peak and beginning to die.

For this farm, once their field of sunflowers is past peak, or "dried down" in October, they will be harvested by a combine and be sent to Chatham Run Feed Mill in Lock Haven to be used for bird seed.

Visitors to the Dotterer Farm can still buy sweet corn, local honey, home

Did you visit the Sunflower Festival or maze at Dotterer Farm? Share your photos! Here's a photo gallery of the short but well-celebrated sunflower summer.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.