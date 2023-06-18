Mifflinburg, Pa. — Celebrate the beginning of the summer season by getting outdoors at R. B. Winter State Park's annual Summerfest!

Explore the park's beauty up close by taking a hike on one of the park's trails, cooling off in Halfway Lake, and learning about local environmental organizations that will have various activities set up for the whole family to enjoy.

This year, Summerfest will feature the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center of Stroudsburg, which will be presenting various animals native to Pennsylvania at 2 p.m.

The event will take place Sat., June 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the park on Buffalo Road in Mifflinburg.

Raymond B. Winter State Park, which was named the Park of the Year by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, is a picturesque state park that encompasses 695 acres at the western edge of Union County. The park is rich in history and is surrounded by thousands of acres of Bald Eagle State Forest. This is a visitor-friendly park that has boundless recreational opportunities and a staff focused on customer service.

