Halfway Lake

Halfway Lake at RB Winter State Park.

 Friends of RB Winter State Park

Mifflinburg, Pa. — Celebrate the beginning of the summer season by getting outdoors at R. B. Winter State Park's annual Summerfest!

Explore the park's beauty up close by taking a hike on one of the park's trails, cooling off in Halfway Lake, and learning about local environmental organizations that will have various activities set up for the whole family to enjoy.

This year, Summerfest will feature the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center of Stroudsburg, which will be presenting various animals native to Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. 

The event will take place Sat., June 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the park on Buffalo Road in Mifflinburg. 

Raymond B. Winter State Park, which was named the Park of the Year by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, is a picturesque state park that encompasses 695 acres at the western edge of Union County. The park is rich in history and is surrounded by thousands of acres of Bald Eagle State Forest. This is a visitor-friendly park that has boundless recreational opportunities and a staff focused on customer service.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.