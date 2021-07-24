Whitneyville -- This year's Hamilton-Gibson Summer Theatre Arts Camp is nearing its conclusion and the campers are nearly ready to show off what they've learned.

On Thursday, July 29, the kids will demonstrate their skills in "Tales of Tioga" with pay-what-you-can performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

The show is about Tioga County's history. Among the characters are Nessmuk, Mary Wells and Leonard Harrison.

This year, the Theatre Arts Camp has 26 fourth- through tenth-graders participating.

For more information about the camp or the public performances, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.