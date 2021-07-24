hamgib performing arts camp

Whitneyville -- This year's Hamilton-Gibson Summer Theatre Arts Camp is nearing its conclusion and the campers are nearly ready to show off what they've learned.

On Thursday, July 29, the kids will demonstrate their skills in "Tales of Tioga" with pay-what-you-can performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

The show is about Tioga County's history. Among the characters are Nessmuk, Mary Wells and Leonard Harrison.

This year, the Theatre Arts Camp has 26 fourth- through tenth-graders participating.

For more information about the camp or the public performances, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.