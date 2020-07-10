Camp Hill -- PCN Profiles highlights notable Pennsylvanians from all industries by giving the audience an exclusive look into their lives.

For over two decades, the series has showcased the wide range of talent that exists in our state. National stars aren't always from New York or California; they can be our own neighbors and colleagues.

Each episode of PCN Profiles provides a 30-minute one-on-one interview with a Pennsylvanian celebrity, showing how these superstars are not entirely unlike the rest of us.

The Summer 2020 season will premier with Carol Stoudt, founder of Stoudt Brewing in Adamstown and the first American woman brew master since before prohibition. Ms. Stoudt talks about her unique journey to becoming an American craft brewing legend after a distinguished 33-year career.

Later in the season, PCN sits down for an extended interview with cable titan David Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President at Comcast. Mr. Cohen has done it all; after graduating from Swarthmore and the University of Pennsylvania law school, he went on to run the law firm Ballard Spahr, serve as second-in-command to then-Mayor Ed Rendell, and oversee the progression of Comcast into a telecommunications giant.

Other interviews throughout the season will include Chef John Moeller, beloved children's author Jerry Spinelli, Filmmaker Zeke Zelker, and PCN’s very own former President & CEO, Brian Lockman.

Watch PCN Profiles Sunday nights at 8:30 p.m. beginning July 12 on cable and streaming with PCN Select.

The PCN Profiles schedule and on-demand episodes are available here.