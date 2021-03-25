Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau’s annual Covered Bridge photo contest has returned for another year, with submissions now open. The contest is geared specifically toward the 25 historic covered bridges in Columbia and Montour Counties, and photos will be accepted for consideration until May 21 this year.

Anyone who has taken photos of one of the counties’ covered bridges is encouraged to enter! There is no cost to submit, and photographers are permitted to enter up to four images.

All entries will be judged primarily on their superior quality, composition, and lighting. Photos from any and all seasons are encouraged. To be considered, entries must feature one of the 25 covered bridges in Columbia and Montour counties.

To learn which bridges qualify for the contest and where each one is located, potential entrants can download or request a free map of the covered bridges on the Visitors Bureau’s website.

The winning photograph will be featured as this year’s annual puzzle in the Visitors Bureau’s popular Covered Bridge Puzzle series. Limited-edition puzzles have been produced the past ten years and have featured the East and West Paden bridges several times, the Knoebels Bridge, Keefer Mills Bridge, Esther Furnace Bridge, Stillwater Bridge, Josiah Hess Bridge, Rupert Bridge, and Kramer Bridge.

The winning photographer will have their name and short bio published on the puzzle box and will also receive a free puzzle.

Entries and further questions can be directly emailed to Shane Kiefer, Director of Marketing at skiefer@cmvb.com. Photos should be submitted in high resolution and should be no smaller than 1500 pixels on the shortest side. Full contest rules and submission guidelines can be found by clicking here.