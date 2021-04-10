Lewisburg, Pa. -- The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership wants you to grab your phone or camera and hit them with your best shot! Submissions are now open for the "Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna" Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest!

This free-to-enter photo contest offers individuals of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to go outside, explore, and capture—via photography—the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the Susquehanna Greenway.

Cash Prizes will be awarded to the first through third place winners within each category: River Towns, Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife. Winning images will also be printed, framed, and added to a traveling gallery to be exhibited throughout the Susquehanna region within Pennsylvania.

“SGP seeks to inspire and celebrate the connections that are shared between our communities and the Susquehanna River,” says SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison. “Our annual photo contest provides one way of fostering this connection by encouraging people to get out on the Greenway and explore the Susquehanna through a camera lens.”

The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2021. Eligible participants can visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories. Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.

SGP celebrates the winning photos at an annual wine and gallery reception called Susquehanna Scenes and Sips. This year, both the eighth and ninth annual winners will be recognized during Susquehanna Scenes, Sips, and Scales at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland on Friday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy a walk through the interactive zoo exhibits, sip wines from three local wineries, and view the winning images from the contest’s previous years. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at susquehannagreenway.org/scales.