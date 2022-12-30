A research study on metal levels in dark chocolate brands has revealed high levels of two toxic heavy metals: lead and cadmium.

The study, conducted by Consumer Reports researchers, measured the amount of heavy metals in 28 dark chocolate bar brands. Results showed levels of cadmium and lead in all brands—but some brands are safer.

Heavy metals pose health risks when regularly consumed in small amounts over a long-term period. They pose the most risk to pregnant people and young children, causing developmental issues, but also affect people of all ages, causing long-term health problems.

While some toxins can be eliminated by the body, cadmium and lead remain in the body for the duration of one's life once absorbed. Exposure can increase the risk of physical, muscular, and neurological degenerative diseases and damage the functioning of vital organs, according to NIH research.

The researchers used California's maximum allowable dose level (MADL) scale to test the toxin levels in just one ounce of each chocolate bar. (There is no federal metric to assess cadmium and lead in food.) The CR report reveals the levels below MADL and above MADL for each brand tested. Twenty-three of the 28 bars tested above the MADL limit, the study found.

According to NPR reporting, the MADL metric is a strict measurement intended as a precaution for higher risk groups. When it comes to moderate consumption for most Americans, the cadmium and lead levels do not pose a risk, NPR reports.

Consumers can build protection from heavy metals by consuming mineral rich foods, particularly foods containing iron, calcium, zinc, and magnesium, research suggests.

The moral of the story: You don't need to stop eating dark chocolate all together; just enjoy it sparingly.

