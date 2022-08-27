To better understand wedding wear trends in the United States, Manchester fashion brand Boohoo analyzed bridesmaid dress search trends in each state. The result: Pennsylvanians love olive green bridesmaid dresses!

This result makes Pennsylvania somewhat unique, as Wisconsin is the only other state to share an interest in olive green bridesmaid dresses. According to Boohoo's analysis: "Olive bridesmaid dresses are commonly chosen for bridal parties who want a more subtle approach when celebrating with the bride."

Pennsylvania's choice may be more culturally specific. After all, who among us doesn't own at least one article of forest camouflage-colored clothing?

Looking outside of Pennsylvania, the "effortlessly subtle" grey is the most searched bridesmaid dress color in America with 11 states favoring it. Without narrowing down specific shades, green is the second most popular color overall.

To obtain their results, Boohoo used Google Trends data.

Interestingly, sage green dresses have seen a massive spike in interest since the start of 2022, with searches for ‘sage bridesmaid dresses’ increasing 476 percent since January, according to Google Trends. The states searching most for sage bridesmaid dresses are Arizona, Maine, Montana, and Utah.

Gold bridesmaid dresses are the third most popular bridesmaid dress color, with burgundy ranking fourth, orange in fifth, and purple in sixth. Pink, black, blue, maroon, and yellow fell to the bottom of the list.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Boohoo said: "Finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your bridal crew can be a mixture of trial and error, and when factoring in your bridal parties' different looks, it can be daunting to know where to start.

However, using Google or social media is a sure way of finding inspiration and this data offers a fascinating insight into which color of bridesmaid dress are favored across America, as well as showing the significance of both traditional and current fashion trends."

To all future brides, remember: regardless of trends, your entourage's dress code is up to you and your preferences.

