The annual STPR Car Rally returns this September for two days of competitive rallying in Tioga and Potter counties.

The 46th Annual Waste Management STPR Super Regional Car Rally is on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16.

The event will feature two days of racing on forest roads in the region and two Friday stages on Waste Management, Inc. property, near Wellsboro.

As of Monday, Aug. 21, 23 rally teams have registered. Registration remains open until Sept. 14.

The Waste Management STPR Super Regional driver and co-driver point scores will count towards the American Rally Association East Regional Championship series.

Each STPR rally team has a driver and co-driver, or navigator. They race rally cars in stages on closed public and private roads, trying to get from the beginning to the end of each stage as fast as they can.

Unlike other forms of motorsports, no practice is allowed and teams only have one chance to review the course at the public speed limit before the event. In competition, the navigator barks out the route instructions while the driver proceeds through forestry and Waste Management roads sometimes at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The course includes 14 stages with 103 competitive miles and 307 transit miles. While some stages are basically the same, others have new sections of road not used in decades.

People attending will be able to view rally action from four different spectator areas, three of them on forestry roads and the Jump Spectator Area on Waste Management property.

The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is selling spectator guides to help with navigating the courses.

The guides will feature maps and directions to the four spectator areas on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, the parc exposé on Sept. 16 and rally car service area at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. The guides will be available for purchase for $5 each from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 15 and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, across from The Green.

The chamber will also be selling STPR T-shirts with a new design by Mark Newruck of Mountain Graphics. For more information, call 570-724-1926 or stop in at 114 Main Street.

Rally information is available on the STPR website at www.stpr.org and at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Event details

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Asaph, Wilson Point and Waste Management spectator areas will be open with cars running by each one twice that day.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Spring Brook and Wilson Point spectator areas will be open on forestry roads with cars running by each one twice. Wilson Point is the only spectator area open both days.

Spectators should bring food, water and lawn chairs. Portable toilets for the public will be available at each spectator area.

The Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, near Wellsboro is rally headquarters. On Friday, Sept. 15 starting at approximately 2 p.m., rally cars are expected to be in 30-minute service at the fairgrounds. Spectators are welcome to walk around the service area and watch the crews as they focus on managing the car during the limited service time. The cars will be serviced at Patterson Lumber in Galeton on Saturday.

STPR will start Friday, Sept. 15 (Day 1) at 9:30 a.m. when the first car leaves the fairgrounds to transit to the course. In the forest at the Asaph Picnic Area Spectator Area, fans will see the cars come through the sharp 90-degree right-hander on Stage 1 in Asaph in the morning starting at about 10:15 a.m. and again in the afternoon on Stage 5 in Asaph at about 3:15 p.m.

The Wilson Point Spectator Area is another favorite. The cars will come through Stage 2 beginning around 11 a.m. and Stage 6 at about 4 p.m. and have to maneuver around a hay-bale chicane at a tight corner.

Also on Friday, event sponsor Waste Management will host two stages on its property just outside of Wellsboro in Duncan Township. The exciting jump stage where cars can travel up to 125 feet in the air will be run twice on Friday afternoon with Stage 4 starting at about 1 p.m. and Stage 8 around 5:45 p.m. Fans can view rally action close-up.

Those who have attended STPR in previous years will be familiar with the Jump Spectator Area. Spectators can see and hear the competing rally cars as they travel the Waste Management STPR Super Regional Rally stages.

Saturday, Sept. 16 (Day 2) will begin with the Parc Exposé around The Green in downtown Wellsboro. All teams and their cars must be at The Green no later than 9:15 a.m. By 9:30 a.m., the rally cars will be parked on streets that border The Green to give fans the opportunity to see the cars up close, chat with the drivers and co-drivers, take photos and get autographs.

During the Parc Exposé, the competing rally cars will line up for the ceremonial start on Main Street in front of the Tioga County Courthouse. At 10:31 a.m., the first car will be flagged away from Main Street followed in one-minute intervals by the others.

The rally teams will transit to the Shepard stage. Spectators at Spring Brook, the new large spectator area, will see the cars approach a T-intersection on a slight hill on the Shepard stage and after negotiating the T will leave on a gently winding wider road surface. Cars will start Stage 10 around 12:30 p.m. and Stage 13 at about 4 p.m.

At the Wilson Point spectator area, the cars will maneuver around a hay-bale chicane at a tight corner on Stage 11 beginning around 2:15 p.m. and do it again on Stage 14 at about 4:45 p.m.

The first car will finish the rally around 6:42 p.m. Saturday night at the fairgrounds.

The event will end at 8:45 p.m. with the traditional podium champagne spray for the winners.

STPR Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 13:

Volunteer Registration, Tioga County Fairgrounds: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Competitor and Crew Registration, Tioga County Fairgrounds: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14:

Registration for Competitors, Crews, Officials and Volunteers, Tioga County Fairgrounds:

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Posting of Day One Start Order: 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15:

STPR Day One

Spectator Gates Open, Waste Management Complex: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 1 - Asaph I, Asaph Spectator Area: 10:19 a.m.

First Car Starts Stage 2 - Ridge I, Wilson Point Spectator Area: 11:10 a.m.

Gates open at Waste Management, Antrim ($5/person admission): 11:30 a.m.

First Car Starts Stage 4 - WM Out I, Waste Management Complex Jump Spectator Area: 12:54 p.m.

First Car in Service, Tioga County Fairgrounds: 1:58 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 5 - Asaph II, Asaph Spectator Area: 3:17 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 6 - Ridge II, Wilson Point Spectator Area: 4:08 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 8 - WM Out II, Waste Management Complex Jump Spectator Area: 5:52 p.m.

First Car Finishes Day One, Tioga County Fairgrounds: 6:41 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16:

STPR Day Two

Parc Exposé with Competing Rally Cars, The Green in Wellsboro: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ceremonial Start, Competing Rally Cars: 10:31 a.m.

Main Street by The Green: 12:31 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 10 - Shepard I, Spring Brook Spectator Area: 1:17 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 11 - Wilson I, Wilson Point Spectator Area: 2:13 p.m.

First Car in Service, Galeton (Patterson Lumber) Service Area (30 Minutes): 4:00 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 13 - Shepard II, Spring Brook Spectator Area: 4:46 p.m.

First Car Starts Stage 14 - Wilson II, Wilson Point Spectator Area: 6:42 p.m.

First Car Finishes STPR 2023, Podium Ceremony/Champagne Spray, Tioga County Fairgrounds: 8:45 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change. See the most up-to-date schedule at www.stpr.org.

