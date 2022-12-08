Readers in Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver and elsewhere in The Evergreen State of Washington are learning about a recent discovery in Williamsport's Wildwood Cemetery: the burial place in Williamsport of an important Japanese immigrant into Seattle at the beginning of the 20th Century.

In the Fall of 2020, local historian Michael Luna was combing the archives of Wildwood while researching the Poor Ground, Wildwood’s paupers field where the City of Williamsport buried its indigent citizens and its transient workers in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

There are nearly 60,000 persons buried at Wildwood, according to Luna, approximately one thousand of whom lie at rest in the Poor Ground, most in unmarked graves whose exact locations are unknown.

The cemetery’s extensive database of names in the pauper’s field, said Luna, is made of up entirely of black or white persons with one exception: a man buried in 1914 whose race is recorded as “J”: 35-year-old Itaro Kono.

Who was this lone Japanese man? How and why did he come to Williamsport more than one hundred years ago? A two-year effort to answer those questions revealed fascinating details about the life of Kono, who immigrated from Yamaguchi, Japan to Seattle, Washington in 1905.

Luna’s research revealed that Itaro Kono studied under Judo’s founder Jiguro Kano in Tokyo prior to coming to Seattle, where he founded the first martial arts dojo anywhere in North America, and possibly the first such school outside of Japan.

Later, Kono joined the Barnum & Bailey Circus, traveling across America by steam locomotive as part of the “Royal Mikado Troupe,” a Japanese Jiu-Jitsu wrestling act that performed in towns and cities across the U.S.

In June of 1914, Luna learned, the circus trains pulled into Williamsport, Pa., erecting an enormous 700-foot, 15,000-seat circus tent in the city’s Memorial Park area. Numerous acts, including Kono’s Japanese wrestling troupe, performed for Williamsport’s citizens.

Tragically, however, Kono was already suffering from cancer when the circus arrived in the city, and he was quickly hospitalized. When the circus trains pulled out days later, Kono was left behind.

Bedridden in a city hospital, Kono soon died. He was buried at city expense - $10 - in an unmarked grave in Wildwood’s Poor Ground on August 14th, 1914.

Recognizing Itaro Kono’s significance as the founder of the first Judo dojo in the United States, Luna reached out to the Seattle Dojo, established by Kono and which still exists in operation today.

Luna shared his discovery of Kono’s story with David Fukuhara, a Judo instructor who has been affiliated with the Seattle Dojo for nearly 50 years. Fukuhara was excited to finally learn who founded his dojo and when, questions that have previously gone unanswered for over a century, said Luna.

Luna wrote about his discovery, including the details of Itaro Kono’s Pacific crossing by steamship, his life as part of Seattle’s Japanese community in the early years of the 20th Century, his adventures criss crossing America with the Barnum & Bailey Circus, and his tragic death in Williamsport.

In October of 2022, Luna sent his story about Kono to the editors of Columbia Magazine, a journal published by the Washington State Historical Society, a state government entity that chronicles and preserves the storied history of Washington and the Pacific Northwest, including its rich Japanese cultural heritage.

Editors there were immediately interested, and worked with Luna to publish Kono’s story in their magazine.

“The WSHS has access to a vast collection of photos and documents that help to tell Kono’s story, including an amazing photograph of the same ship that carried Kono across the Pacific, anchored in the Seattle harbor the same year that he arrived in 1905,” Luna said.

“The opportunity to bring the story of Itaro Kono - and his unique place in the history of both Seattle and Williamsport - to the people of Seattle, to the Japanese community in the state of Washington,” Luna explained, “and to the current members of the Seattle Dojo is incredibly rewarding.”

“Kono was laid to rest in the Poor Ground without ceremony, along with so many others, over a century ago,” Luna continued. “Sharing their stories brings them back to life in a way that allows us to remember and honor them.”

Luna credits Wildwood General Manager Fred Erikson, and also Williamsport historian and cemetery board member Thad Meckley, who died unexpectedly in the summer of 2022, as instrumental in helping him gain access to Wildwood’s archives.

“Thad and Fred were equally enthusiastic about sharing Wildwood’s history with the people of Williamsport,” Luna said. “Thad was excited about this discovery, eagerly passing it on to a group of Lycoming College Interns who spent the summer of 2021 studying the notable persons buried at Wildwood Cemetery. He was committed to expanding our community’s appreciation of Wildwood’s fascinating history.”

“The death and burial of Itaro Kono, the founder of North America’s first martial arts dojo,” Luna said, “is part of that history.”

Wildwood Cemetery and the Poor Ground is open to the public to walk it’s tree-lined pathways and explore it’s monuments to Williamsport’s past. Information about visiting Wildwood can be found at wildwoodcemeterypa.com.

Information about Columbia Magazine is available at washingtonhistory.org/columbia-magazine.

