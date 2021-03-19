Wellsboro, Pa. – Highland Chocolates is holding an open house on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its downtown store at 82 Main Street in Wellsboro. Customers are invited to crack open a mystery discount egg for a five to 50 percent discount on the total purchase they make that day.

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be available for photos with children and adults. Remember to bring a camera!

Special for Easter are three sizes of cream-filled, hand-rolled and hand coated and decorated Easter eggs in six flavors, including peanut butter, coconut, raspberry, buttercream, butter pecan, and caramel pecan; solid chocolate rabbits in a variety of sizes; chocolate lollipops in a variety of shapes; Easter malt balls; gummi bunnies, sugared bunnies, juju bunnies and sour bunnies; gummi eggs and sugared eggs; bunny corn; gummi carrots; one ounce cream-filled foiled eggs with either peanut butter or caramel; Happy Easter greeting cards in chocolate; Easter gift boxed truffles; and Easter Bunny Peeps dipped in milk chocolate.

In addition to handcrafted chocolates, 82 Main Street also has trail mixes and nostalgic penny candies from licorice and jawbreakers to salt water taffy, candy necklaces and jelly beans.

Pre-filled Easter baskets in various sizes are also available for purchase, or customers can create their own basket.

To order by phone with front door pick up at 82 Main Street, call (570) 724-6777.

Highland Chocolates is a nonprofit organization that employs local people with disabilities who manufacture a fine line of sweet snacks and gourmet chocolate gifts for all occasions. For more information, call toll-free at 1-800-371-1082 or visit www.highlandchocolates.org.