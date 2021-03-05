Wellsboro, Pa. – Today, March 5 marks the start of the seven-day Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund campaign, which will be conducted on Hamilton-Gibson Productions' Facebook page and website. The fundraiser will end on Thursday, March 11.

Worthington would have celebrated his 60th birthday this Friday.

On each day of the campaign, a notice of the fundraiser's progress will be posted along with a different short video to highlight Steve's involvement with the community theatre arts group. The video may include a photograph, film clip, or a spoken message.

The goal of the public phase, under the direction of Kacy Hagan, is to raise $10,000 to reach and possibly exceed the $50,000 overall campaign goal. The money will allow Hamilton-Gibson to purchase needed high tech equipment to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.

"We hesitated to begin a fundraising campaign during COVID-19, because of the emotional and economic hardships it has caused but the reality is that we have been using equipment that is way past its prime," said HG Artistic Director Thomas Putnam. "Our sound system, for example, was purchased in 1993 or 1994 and finally had to be put to rest last summer because we could no longer count on it."

"The response has been astonishing. Currently, $41,000 in pledges and cash has been raised through our silent campaign, which began last fall and is being conducted by co-leaders Larry Biddison and Carol Cacchione," added Putnam.

Steve Worthington was 55 years old when he died on November 26, 2016. At that time, he was involved in upgrading the sound and lighting systems in the Warehouse Theatre for Hamilton-Gibson.

“He had done extensive research into what we needed, what we could use and what we could afford,” said Putnam. “On the Friday he died, Steve had texted that he had the whole plan laid out and itemized and would go through it with us on Monday."

The Hamilton-Gibson Board of Directors created the Stephen Worthington Memorial Theatre Technology Fund to honor this thoughtful, multi-talented man.

"We plan to accomplish what he had devoted his attention and energies to and encourage the public to help us make this a truly remarkable memorial to him," Putnam explained.

For more information, visit the HG Facebook page or website, call (570) 724-2079, or email hamgib@gmail.com.