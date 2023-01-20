Mansfield, Pa. — Step Outdoors' Winter Outing Series continues through January!

Remaining events include: a free wall climbing day at Mansfield University; wintertime outdoor fun at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum; and a guided snowshoe expedition.

Mansfield University wall climb

Registration for the free wall climb begins on Tuesday, January 24, with the actual community climbing day taking place on Saturday, February 4.

This family-friendly climbing day is for children and beginners of all ages. Time slots are available between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Join trained staff at the Kelchner Fitness Center at 80 Clinton Street, Mansfield, to become acquainted with climbing gear and get off of the ground. The climbing wall is 80 feet wide and 29 feet tall. To register for a time to climb the wall, email Director Amy DeLozier at adelozier@mansfield.edu once registration opens.

Winter in the Lumber Camp

On Saturday, January 28, meet in the main parking area at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum halfway between Galeton and Coudersport, 5660 US Route 6, Ulysses. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public is invited to participate in a variety of fun snow-related activities.

Enjoy outdoor fun in the snow with sledding, making snowmen, and making snow art! If conditions allow, volunteer instructors and gear will be available for learning about cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and ice skating.

At 1 p.m., everyone can go indoors to join Jeremy Banfield, elk biologist for the Pa. Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section, for an engaging overview of the Commonwealth’s elk management program. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the museum. For more information, call 1-814-435-2652.

Mt. Tom guided snowshoe or hike

This hike is not for beginners.

On Sunday, January 29 at 8:45 a.m., the group will meet at the Pine Creek Rail Trail Darling Run parking lot in Ansonia in Shippen Township near Wellsboro. The hike begins at 9 a.m.

A guide will lead guests on a hike or snowshoe (depending on weather) on the Mt. Tom trail. Participants will cross Route 362 on foot to proceed up the Mt. Tom Trail.

The hike will be slow-paced, but does have a climb of over 1,100 feet. The trail offers breathtaking views of Ansonia and the upper Pine Creek Valley. Depending on trail conditions and number of participants, it could take up to three hours to complete the trip and return to the parking lot.

Experience and conditioning are a must! This hike provides a course preview of the annual Mt. Tom Challenge, which will be held on February 12. Make sure to dress in layers and bring a snack and water. A limited amount of snowshoes will be available to borrow. Those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Due to snow and/or ice, traction aiding devices such as snowshoes or simple boot cleats will be required. For more information, call (570) 724-8561.

