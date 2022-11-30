Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum and Bucknell University are teaming up to host a STEM Day at the Museum this weekend.

The event, which is included in the museum's admission fee, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

University students will provide hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities designed to excite and engage children and their families.

“We are proud to partner with Bucknell University’s science students to provide science education opportunities in our region; this is our fifth year of collaboration,” says Savanna Hovis, LCM Visitor Services Manager.

Engineering students will lead participants through a series of hands-on experiences, such as building 3D-printed finger prosthetic models with biomedical engineer students and experiencing elephant toothpaste demonstrations. Activities will be available while supplies last.

“The purpose of our outreach programs are to engage with the local community and stimulate STEM education while exposing the children of Lewisburg to the excitement and benefits of science at a young age,” says Marianne Voigt, biomedical engineering student of class of ‘24 and Bucknell Engineering Student Board member. “As the Engineering Student Board, we enjoy partnering with LCM because the members of the LCM team are as excited as we are to work with the local children and share a passion for STEM education.”

“We love the collaborative relationship between the university and the Museum,” adds Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “Though we have been partnering for years now, each learning experience is always unique.”

The LCM’s STEM Day is free with general admission or membership and recommended for children ages 5 and up.

Contact the Lewisburg Children's Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 with questions.

