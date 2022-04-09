Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haskins, 24, was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. He was killed Saturday morning when he got struck by a vehiclem, ESPN reported.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

According to ESPN:

After a standout junior season at Ohio State, Haskins was selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft.

Haskins spent two turbulent seasons with Washington before signing in Pittsburgh before last season.

"We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.," Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. "He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."

Haskins played in 15 games over two seasons with Washington, compiling a Total QBR of 29.4 -- the league average during that time was 63.5. He threw 12 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions.

Haskins' time in Washington started somewhat controversially, as the scouts and coaches lobbied against drafting him with the 15th pick -- but Snyder wanted him. Haskins was a big name locally, having starred for three seasons at Bullis High School.

Haskins started seven games in his rookie year and the first four games the following season, but was benched after a 30-10 loss to Baltimore. Haskins was released by Washington later that same season and went unclaimed on waivers. He signed a reserve/future contract with Pittsburgh in January 2021.

Humbled by the decision, Haskins stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.

Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

"We're excited to see what Dwayne can provide, either from competition, or maybe he evolves as a starter," Colbert said in January.



