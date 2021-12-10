Medical providers all over Pennsylvania are facing significant staff shortages, according to a recent report from State Representatives Tina Pickett and David Millard.

The House Majority Policy Committee attended a meeting at Penn State Health in Hershey in early December to discuss the staffing crisis facing hospitals, nursing homes, and other care facilities across the Commonwealth.

Testifiers at the meeting included nurses, hospital executives, and representatives of health care and home care agencies.

"All expressed concern about the challenge of retaining current health care providers who are struggling with stress, burnout, and other strains on their physical and mental health," they wrote. "Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers also saw an increase in the number of nurses leaving facility jobs in favor of higher-paying traveler positions."

With the American Hospital Association estimating hospitals will need to hire at least 200,000 nurses a year to meet increased demand and replace retiring nurses, testifiers urged increasing the number of nursing school programs, offering financial aid programs for candidates and supporting new care models for patients.

UPMC in the Susquehanna Region weighed in on their experience with the healthcare shortage.

NCPA: Does UPMC face a staffing crisis?

UPMC: We’re in unprecedented times where we’re seeing a perfect storm of factors – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an aging baby boomer generation of workers retiring at high rates, limited supply of workers to fill the vacancies left by retirees, and an increased demand across all regions for health care services. UPMC hospitals in northcentral Pa., like all others in the region, Commonwealth, and the nation, have a need for additional health care workers.

Our people and the services that they provide are what sets us apart. We’re grateful for our selfless staff members who continue to work so hard to care for our patients and we have enhanced many of our pay programs to reward them for their efforts during this time. Retaining them here in the region is our top priority.

NCPA: Is it difficult to retain healthcare workers in the face of COVID-19?

UPMC: We recognize the challenges of the past 22 months and understand that some health care workers across the U.S. have been reexamining their careers, leading them to seek different roles or leaving the workforce entirely.

We are actively working to address the challenges that our staff face, with creative and flexible programs that meet the needs of our staff and our patients.

NCPA: Are there specific actions the health system employs to address burnout, stress, and other mental health strains?

UPMC: At UPMC, the health and well-being of our staff truly matters. When our staff take care of themselves, they can take better care of our patients.

Resources we make available to staff include:

LifeSolutions, an employee assistance progra​m at no cost to staff or members of their households. The program enables employees to​ address ​personal, relationship, and job-related needs in a private, confidential environment. LifeSolutions counselors are available 24/7 days a week via phone or virtually through UPMC AnywhereCare.

A stress management program 24/7 to all UPMC staff, with confidential peer-to-peer support following a stressful work experience.

Health coaches to help employees develop personalized health and wellness plans and connect with additional community resources.

Hospital chaplains and respite rooms

Staff total benefits packages focus not only on compensation, but also on benefits, performance, and recognition, plus work-life balance, development, and career opportunities. Staff have access to career development programs such as LPN-to-RN programs as well as education assistance incentives and partnerships with regional educational institutions such as Pennsylvania College of Technology, Lock Haven University, Bloomsburg University, and others across the Commonwealth.

Additionally, UPMC is promoting an “Attitude of Gratitude,” featuring projects that help recognize staff and the work they do. One example was the recent $500 appreciation gift paid to staff systemwide in appreciation of their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Steve Johnson, President of UPMC in the Northcentral Region, the health system did not cut pay and benefits as a result of the loss of patient volume.

"Instead, we honored our commitment to our employees through our merit program, providing increases to employees, as scheduled in 2020 and 2021."

UPMC also reported adding pay protection to allow staff without enough work to be paid during the pandemic; quarantined employees at risk and paid them while they were out in order to protect the entire workforce against infection from within; and provided training and personal protective equipment to employees on the front lines of the pandemic to ensure their safety and that of their families.

Interested to get into the field of healthcare?

In recent months, UPMC has significantly expanded their recruitment of prospective employees to address the needs across many types of health care workers – nurses, support staff, environmental services workers, and others across all hospital services.

Outreach opportunities and job fairs have helped UPMC to attract and hire strong candidates.

Visit Careers.UPMC.com for openings and information about employment at UPMC.