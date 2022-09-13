State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.

Boating fees would also increase, with titles going up $15 to $58; and commercial fishing licenses increasing by $80 to $100.

The commission’s decision is subject to legislative approval. Conklin’s resolution, H.R. 228, would withhold that approval, barring the fees from going into effect.

“As the representative of a district with some of the best trout streams in the nation, I wholeheartedly support the mission of the Fish and Boat Commission, but I do not think these fee increases are in the best long-term interests of the outdoor community,” Conklin said.

“This move would equate to a short-term cash infusion with long-term consequences. If we are to be responsible stewards of Penn’s Woods, then we must work together to find a sustainable solution to the funding question – one which does not jeopardize the future of our tremendous outdoor community and environment.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.