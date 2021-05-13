Harrisburg, Pa. - The Department of Human Services is urging Pennsylvanians who are behind on rental payments or having trouble paying upcoming rent and landlords with tenants in this situation to apply for assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Last week, a judge on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) nationwide moratorium on evictions established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The ruling is on hold as the United States Department of Justice appeals, but residential renters and landlords should not wait to pursue this critical, stabilizing assistance.

"As we continue to live through a global public health crisis and time of historic economic insecurity, we have a responsibility to help our communities weather this time with as much stability as possible, so we are all able to recover from this crisis," said Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

"Last week's ruling may create fear and uncertainty, but we need people to know that they are not alone in this. ERAP exists so that whenever the moratorium ends, we can all focus on our recovery from this crisis," Snead continued.