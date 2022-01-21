Middleburg -- Snyder County is now one of 13 counties participating in the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program that helps sufferers of substance use disorders enroll in treatment. The assistance is provided through local law enforcement including sheriffs, probation officers, and parole officers.

Attorney General launched the program in collaboration with law enforcement. LETI is intended to offer enrollment help without the threat of arrest or prosecution.

“We lose 14 Pennsylvanians a day to the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Connecting individuals to the treatment they need will save lives, make our communities stronger, and help minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder. I commend District Attorney Mike Piecuch and our law enforcement partners across Snyder County for implementing this program in their communities.”

According to the policies of LETI, partnering Snyder County law enforcement agencies under LETI will:

Open their station doors to those suffering from addiction.

Help identify treatment for those who seek it.

Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to the facilities.

Maintain relationships with local treatment providers to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.

To use LETI services, contact a law enforcement officer at any time to ask for a referral or to be connected to treatment.

“Treatment of substance use disorders is a proven crime prevention tool. I've seen first-hand how the Snyder-Union Treatment Court Program has significantly reduced new criminal offenses by its participants by connecting them with the help they need. Establishing LETI here is a natural extension of those efforts. I want to thank the Attorney General and his staff for their cooperation and assistance launching LETI here in Snyder County,” said Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch.

Agent Janene Holter, PhD, is the Office of Attorney General’s dedicated full-time agent who coordinates LETI. Her work includes training, writing policies for each participating county, providing sample policies and documents, and convening key community stakeholders.

LETI currently operates in Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Clearfield, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Mifflin, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties.