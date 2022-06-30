Harrisburg, Pa. ­– Twenty-one members of the Pennsylvania State Police were recently promoted to Major, Captain, and Lieutenant and were recognized at a promotion ceremony in Harrisburg on June 21.

Travis W. Doebler promoted to Lieutenant

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Commissioner Robert Evanchick has promoted Travis W. Doebler to lieutenant and assigned him as the patrol section commander of Troop F, Montoursville.

Doebler most recently served as the station commander of Troop F, Milton.

A native of Hughesville, Lycoming County, Lieutenant Doebler enlisted in the state police in 2005. Upon graduation from the academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Coudersport. During his career, he also served in Troop F, Lamar. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and sergeant in 2018.

Lieutenant Doebler is a 2002 graduate of Hughesville High School and 2008 graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Other members of PSP were promoted to ranks of either Major, Captain, or Lieutenant. Read about all the promotions here.

