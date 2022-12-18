Wellsboro, Pa. — Get started with that New Year's Resolution or just get out and have a nice time with Step Outdoors' Winter Outings Series! Three state parks in Tioga and Potter Counties will host First Day hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1.

"A total of 27 activities are being offered in Tioga and Potter counties in January, February and March of 2023," said Tim Morey, a natural resource specialist with the Hills Creek State Park Complex.

"Included are lots of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Several programs combine indoor and outdoor activities and others are offered indoors only. The majority of them are free and open to beginners, both adults and children under adult supervision.”

Sinnemahoning State Park First Day Hike

Sinnemahoning State Park will host a free, easy 2.5-mile guided hike along fairly level trails. The event is recommended for adults and children ages eight and up. Well-behaved dogs on short leashes are welcome.

Meet at 10 a.m. at Pavilion 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. During the hike, a guide will point out common tree species, animal dens and nests, and animal tracks and traces. A limited number of snowshoes will be available to borrow if needed.

Make sure to dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.

Hills Creek State Park First Day Hike or Snowshoe and 5K

Meet at the park's beach parking area to join either the hike or the First Day 5K. Runners should arrive by 12:30 p.m. to register and pick up course information. The 5K begins at 1 p.m. and is a free, no-frills event with no aid stations and no awards. Runners can record their own times if desired. The course includes a mix of roads and trails around Hills Creek Lake.

For a less intense experience, join the short, family-oriented guided hike along Tauscher's Trail. The hike will be slow-paced and less than 1.5 miles long. If conditions are appropriate, it will be a snowshoe hike. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own snowshoes or traction devices. There will be a limited amount of snowshoes available to borrow. Well-behaved dogs on short leashes are welcome.

Hikers will cheer on the 5K runners at 1 p.m., then leave for their own adventure. If there is enough snow, visitors are welcome to bring sleds, tubes, or toboggans to play on the park's sledding hill or cross-country ski, snowshoe, or hike on other trails and roads.

Lyman Run State Park First Day Hike

Bring your camera and meet up with the group at 1 p.m. in the Lower Campground/Trail Head parking lot for an easy, less than one mile walk along the Lower Lyman Trail.

During the short hike, leaders John Halter and Chip Harrison will encourage hikers to search for tracks and other signs of winter animal activities, identify trees, and learn about stream ecology. Adults, children, and dogs that are on leashes and under control are invited.

Traction devices may be required and hiking poles are recommended.

