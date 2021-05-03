Harrisburg, Pa. - Several Pennsylvania government officials held a press conference last week to discuss the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the opioid epidemic.

“As we continue to evaluate 2020 overdose trends, we are seeing a significant uptick in fatal overdoses,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam explained.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the challenges for people with the disease of addiction. Because of the disaster declaration in place, the entire Opioid Command Center, including the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, is able to offer a variety of support to people in need," Beam continued.

Last year's overdose death count is expected to continue rising since death records can be delayed, but so far the count in Pennsylvania is 4,880 drug overdose deaths during the year 2020.

This preliminary data means that there were at least 422 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019, though it has not yet broken Pennsylvania's record for most overdose deaths in a single year (5,396 deaths in 2017).

The most significant increases in overdoses occurred in Pike, Cambria, Allegheny, and Lebanon Counties. Officials from the Opioid Command Center will meet with local governments and other organizations to discuss overdoses, emergency services, naloxone administration, and overall overdose reduction strategies.

“The state and local partnerships brought together by the command center have never been more important,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith.

“As we navigate the coming months and impacts of COVID-19 on individuals with a substance use disorder and those in recovery, the Wolf Administration is committed to continuing the fight to ensure all Pennsylvanians have access to necessary, life-saving resources," Smith said.

Actions taken by the Opioid Control Center and state government include the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which launched in 2016. Since the start of the program, there has been a 58 percent reduction in the number of patients receiving high-dosage opioid medications; a 54 percent decrease in the amount of patients receiving a dangerous combination of opioids and benzodiazepines; and a 38 percent drop in opioid prescribing overall. Conversely, there has been a 30 percent increase in prescriptions of buprenorphine, a drug used in medication assisted opioid addiction treatment.

The Naloxone for First Responders Program launched in November 2017, distributing a total of 92,980 Narcan kits to first responders across the state. 29,578 of the kits were distributed in 2020. With naloxone readily available, over 17,870 overdoses have been reversed including 5,282 treatments in 2020.

As of March 2021, eligible organizations among high-risk populations can use a Statewide Naloxone Allocation Request Portal to request naloxone nasal spray.

To help people who suffer from substance use disorder, various police departments are participating in the Police Diversion to Treatment Project, which offers treatment-based alternatives to arresting and imprisoning people for minor drug offenses.

Since the project began in March, 322 law enforcement officers have received diversion training and 122 people were admitted to treatment as an alternative to incarceration.

Along similar lines, as part of the ongoing opioid epidemic disaster declaration signed in January of 2018, state prisons are required to provide Medication Assisted Treatment.

The Department of Military and Veteran Affairs is supporting programs specifically tailored to the needs of veterans with opioid and stimulant use disorders, with staff members receiving specialized training to best serve the veteran population. Of the over 400 veterans served since September of 2020, 98 percent reported a reduction in substance use and 88 percent reported an overall improvement in the quality of their lives.

“Our collaboration with DDAP to provide grants to veteran advocates is making a huge difference by educating and helping veterans overcome their substance use disorder,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Maureen Weigl, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “However, now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal. We need to continue working together with a focus on raising awareness and reducing the number of veterans and members of the general public with a substance use disorder to zero.”

The Opioid Command Center was established in January of 2018 with the first opioid disaster declaration. Officials from 17 state agencies and the Office of the Attorney General meet every week to discuss overdose deaths and the opioid epidemic as a whole. The group is led by the Department of Health and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Their work focuses on four areas: prevention, rescue, treatment, and recovery.