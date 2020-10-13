Harrisburg, Pa. – The House Professional Licensure Committee has approved a bill that would establish a six-year pilot program that allows certified registered nurse practitioners (CRNPs) to practice untethered to a physician in underserved areas throughout Pennsylvania.

The program would be created by the State Board of Nursing and allow the Board to collect data to measure the impact of the program in designated primary care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs).

With this program, an eligible CRNP would be able to receive additional certification to practice independently, without a collaborative agreement with a physician, within an HPSA. The nurse would be recognized as a primary care provider with their clinical practice limited to primary care, including family practice, internal medicine, gynecology, or pediatrics.

After each CRNP completes their fifth year of the pilot program, the Joint State Government Commission would then study the program, analyzing data such as access to patient care, patient outcomes, and emergency room usage. The data would then be compared to the same information from non-HPSAs and other metrics.

The bill, referred to as House Bill 100, is currently awaiting consideration by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.