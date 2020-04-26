Pennsylvania's new mothers and newborns have been suffering through a "silent" public health crisis, according to State Representatives Sara Innamorato (D-Allegheny) and Bridget Kosierowski (D-Lackawanna).

CDC data shows that Pennsylvania's infant mortality rate has been higher than the national average for several years.

The two Representatives are introducing new legislation in hopes that providing some extra support for new parents and their children will help lower the Commonwealth's infant mortality rate.

Rep. Innamorato's proposal would create a statewide program through the Department of Health to give all families of newborns a "baby box." To qualify to receive a "baby box," families would be required to complete an educational module about safe sleep best practices for infants.

"Bringing home an infant is an incredible challenge even in the best of times,” Innamorato said. “I'm proud to introduce a bill to provide a 'baby box' of much-needed supplies and additional supportive services for new parents suddenly navigating this entirely on their own."

Rep. Innamorato’s legislation would complement Rep. Kosierowski’s bill, H.B. 2335, which proposes a boost to Pennsylvania's existing maternal home visitation program, connecting nurses and social workers with new parents. The bill would call for an increase in the program's scope, eventually covering all new parents throughout the state. Ideally, this would provide better health outcomes and improved child development, with parents who are better prepared to handle parenting.

“Motherhood is already challenging for those who know where their next meal is coming from, have secure housing, are financially stable, and have the support of family and friends,” Kosierowski said. “But what about the mothers who don’t, where do they turn? Especially during a national pandemic! This bill will help our kids and save money in the long run by providing better health outcomes and improved child development.”