Williamsport, Pa. — The Community Arts Center is a historic piece of architecture, but historical technology doesn't always stand up to modern standards. Thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania state government, the Center is installing new lighting and a new film projector.

The upgrades are being made thanks to a $150,000 Keystone Communities Grant from the State Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant was made possible in part by support from State Senator Gene Yaw, who is the chair of the Board of Directors for the Pennsylvania College of Technology, which owns the CAC.

The CAC's current tungsten cove lighting was installed in 2008 and must be manually adjusted for color and angle. The new lighting will be LED and able to be operated by remote control.

“This generous grant will allow us to update our aging projection system and helps us take the first steps in modernizing our theatrical lighting appliances,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “The lights in the cove areas of the theater ceiling will be the first to be replaced, significantly reducing the amount of personnel resources and costs required to manipulate lighting fixtures for theatrical shows.”

After the lights are replaced, the staff will replace the existing analog projection system with a new 4K digital projector. The new projection system will allow the theater to hold more modern film screenings and festivals.

“This investment not only modernizes the center’s current production capabilities, but creates a safer and more efficient working environment for its dedicated staff,” State Senator Gene Yaw said. “I am honored to support the Community Arts Center’s growth, which brings so much value and culture to our region, and look forward to its bright future.”

Local arts and educational institutions, including Penn College and Lycoming College, are eagerly anticipating the new upgrades.

“I’m thrilled about the Community Arts Center’s investment in the new 4K projector and what this upgrade means to film lovers,” said Leah Bedrosian Peterson, chair and professor of film and video arts at Lycoming College. “The brightness and color are stunning, and it will provide an outstanding image quality. We’re looking forward to bringing student films and festival screenings to the CAC.”

