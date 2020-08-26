Harrisburg, Pa. -- Mental health is just as important as physical health, but many people forego seeking help for various reasons - shame, stigma, cost, and other factors are steep barriers to navigate. To encourage Pennsylvanians with mental health needs, the Wolf Administration has launched an online Mental Health Resources Guide.

“Especially with the stressors of the pandemic, it’s imperative that we also remember that it’s OK to not be OK, and our mental health must be considered just as much as our physical health,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “This online guide is presented to give Pennsylvanians a complete look at the mental health resources available to meet their individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all for mental health.”

The page includes sections about accessing treatment, suicide prevention, current events and mental health, minority and LGBTQ-specific concerns, resources for children and teens, help for veterans and current service members, how to find help when you lack health insurance, coping with trauma, domestic and sexual abuse, and help with substance use disorder.

One section provides “Find the Right Help for You,” where guide visitors can access mental health resources for situations from “I’m feeling stressed” to “I have a loved one with substance use disorder.”

“This guide is intended to help people find the right help for them,” Gov. Wolf said. “I hope all Pennsylvanians review and use it to know that we want to provide the resources, support and understanding to help everyone live a happy, healthful life here in the commonwealth.”