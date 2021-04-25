State College, Pa. - Nearly $1.8 million in state funding is available for traffic and pedestrian safety in Patton Township and to construct a skate park in State College, accroding to State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre).

$1,541,992 in funding will be used to expand an intersection along North Atherton and Woodycrest Street in Patton Township, with a new site access road installed opposite Woodycrest Street.

The project will also include replacing traffic signals, adding sidewalks, and creating or lengthening turning lanes.

The remaining $250,000 will help fund the construction of Action Sports Park in State College Borough, a public, concrete skate park for bikes, scooters, and skateboards. The park will also include a rain garden.

“These worthwhile investments will ensure better traffic flow and pedestrian safety in an already-busy area of the district, and also provide an enjoyable recreational opportunity for residents and visitors,” Rep. Conklin said.

“I look forward to seeing both of these projects moving forward very soon," said Conklin.