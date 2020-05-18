Harrisburg, Pa. -- The state's top health official announced a change in the way COVID-19 data will be reported beginning today. Pennsylvania is implementing an Electronic Death Registration System (EDRS) to report death events in Pennsylvania.

This is a change from the previously used National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS).

EDRS is a web-based application that simplifies the data collection process and enhances communication between funeral directors, local registrars, coroners/medical examiners, and certifying health care providers as they work together to register deaths online.

One specific change in the data collection, said Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, is the listed residence of a deceased person. "If person died in a nursing home but maintained a residence elsewhere, we will report the death at the listed residence," Dr. Levine said.

Coroners will report this data differently, according to Dr. Levine. Coroners report the county in which a death occurred, regardless of what place of residence is listed on a death certificate.

Information about coronavirus deaths will appear in two different places. One to EDRS based on county of legal residence listed on death record, and one to county coroners regarding deaths in long-term care facilities in their specific county.

"They will not be double-reported, but listed in two places," clarified Dr. Levine.

The system will also report more info regarding the demographics of people who have died, includng race, ethnicity, gender, age, and comorbidities,

Recovery tracking will also be available this week, according to Dr. Levine.

Additional information about ERDS is now available at health.pa.gov.