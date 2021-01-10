Philadelphia, Pa. – Pennsylvania startup business BruYou was created to change the way that people buy drinks for friends at breweries, bars, and restaurants.

The app was launched in 2020 as a way to gift a drink to somebody, but its use and popularity has exploded amid the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses partner with BruYou to stay connected remotely with patrons.

The app was developed by a small team of Philadelphians consisting of Tim Grisillo, Jeff Grisillo, Ryan Perri, and Nick Mingone.

The BruYou team explains the app by comparing it to Venmo, PayPal, and CashApp - the difference is, of course, that users send people drinks instead of money. Users download the app, sign up for an account, search for a friend to send a drink to, and then browse a list of businesses to select their gift. The app will alert the recipient that they have a drink credit, what business it can be redeemed at, and who sent the gift. The drink can be redeemed by showing the app to a server at a participating business.

The app is available for download on the Apple Store or Google Play. Partners can sign up or log in through the website.

Purchases through the app provide immediate revenue for businesses, regardless of when the drink is redeemed. With the unexpected surge in use, the BruYou team has been rapidly expanding its outreach and seeking to partner with more local bars, breweries, and restaurants to offer revenue solutions both during and after COVID.

"The app is meant to connect people to a drinking experience that they may otherwise not be able to share in person. Can't make a 21st birthday? Send a drink! Can't make a graduation? Send a drink! With our current reality though, the app can be an added revenue stream for breweries, bars, and restaurants who can offer drinks, get paid now, and have a customer ready to come in when normalcy sets back in," explained Ryan Perri, Co-Owner of BruYou App.

This app is free to download and includes a built in tip for each transaction, to ensure servers and bartenders benefit.

According to the BruYou team, businesses wanting to partner with the app can arrange a partnership in as little as five minutes. The team is planning to create more features for business owners including the ability to change menu items on the fly.