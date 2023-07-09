Harrisburg, Pa. — The votes are in for this year's Spring Gobbler Photo Contest!

Congratulations to Willow Duff, who not only harvested her first gobbler this year hunting with her dad and uncle, but also took home the top prize in the Game Commission's photo contest. Of the 26 finalists, Duff's proud moment earned her the most votes, at 813 likes and loves on the commission's Facebook page. The picture was taken by Duff's aunt, Maria, according to the commission.

Willow will be receiving a custom turkey call and an assortment of Game Commission merchandise as a prize.

"We appreciate all the special memories and hunting-related photos that were shared with us!" said a release from the Game Commission. "THANK YOU for participating in this contest, whether you submitted a photo or voted on your favorite one!" The next photo contest from the commission is the Habitat at Home photo contest happening now until Aug. 21. For full details on the contest, visit https://bit.ly/43nkIPa.

