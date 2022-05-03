Spring bird.jpg
Danville, Pa. — Join Naturalist Jon Beam as he leads a Spring Bird Walk through Montour Preserve on Saturday, May 7.

Many of the region's summer resident birds have returned and are getting ready to nest and raise young, while northern birds are still passing through. Join Beam and fellow bird lovers on a venture out on preserve trails to look and listen for a variety of spring birds.

Dress for the weather, bring binoculars if you have them, and be prepared for a modest walk. 

The event, which begins at the Preserve's Environmental Education Center, 700 Preserve Road, Danville, runs from 8:30-10 a.m. 

