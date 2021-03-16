Harrisburg, Pa. – It's not due to COVID-19, but a new quarantine zone is expanding across Pennsylvania, including into multiple of our area counties.

Pennsylvania's Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone now covers 34 counties, after eight new ones were added to the zone last week–just in time for Spring!

The newly-added counties are not completely infested, but have a few municipalities with a known infestation. The new additions are Cambria, Cameron, Franklin, Lackawanna, Montour, Pike, Wayne, and Westmoreland Counties.

“The Spotted Lanternfly is more than a pest in the literal sense,” said Redding. “It’s wreaking havoc for home and business owners, kids who just want to play outside, Pennsylvania agriculture and the economy of the state we all call home. Whether you think it’s your job or not, we need every Pennsylvanian to keep their eyes peeled for signs of this bad bug – to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug, and report every sighting. We need to unite in our hatred for this pest for our common love: Pennsylvania.”

“When we expand the quarantine, our goal is to slow the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly,” said Dr. Ruth Welliver, director of the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry. “And we have slowed it. Last spring we quarantined 12 counties with isolated infestations, and those counties have not been overrun because of the heightened awareness a quarantine brings. With continued aggressive treatment and monitoring, and an actively engaged community, we can help ensure families and businesses in these new counties aren’t inconvenienced by widespread infestation.”

For the last two years, the Pennsylvania Farm Bill has included funding for quick, aggressive attacks on newly-identified lanternfly populations. The 2021-22 PA Farm Bill proposes another $3 million to combat Spotted Lanternfly.

The Department of Agriculture also has help from a canine friend, Lucky, a German Shepherd who was trained at PennVet's Working Dog Center to detect Spotted Lanternfly eggs.

She joined the Department in November 2020 and helps to inspect plant nurseries, greenhouses, vehicle fleets, log yards, and other businesses and locales. She is the first dog in the U.S. trained to detect Spotted Lanternflies.

Businesses operating in or traveling through quarantined counties must obtain a Spotted Lanternfly permit to ensure compliance.

Homeowners with questions about dealing with Spotted Lanternflies are encouraged to contact their local Penn State Extension office or view online resources for information. Pennsylvanians who live inside the quarantine zone are advised to review and sign the Compliance Checklist for residents.