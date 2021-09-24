Eagle Grange #1, Montgomery, recently honored local veterans at a free community concert held in the Montgomery Firemen’s Park. The concert featured the McNett County Band and was a gift to the community celebrating the local Grange’s 150th anniversary during 2021. Among the 35 persons recognized for their military service were: (left to right) Front Row (L-R) - Floyd Gortner (Army, 1953-55), Richard L. Kelley (Army/Army Reserves, 1966-96), Daun Williamson (Navy, 2010-15); Back Row (L-R) - Marlin Tanner (Army, 1967-69), R. Stuart Easton (Navy Reserves, 1955-78), Lynn Knower (Navy, 1976-84), William Messersmith (Army, 1960-66), Kenneth Johnson (Navy, 1951-75)
David Troutman (left, president of Eagle Grange #1 near Montgomery, accepts a plaque from Betsy Huber, president of the National Grange headquartered in Washington DC, recognizing the local Grange for 150 years of continuous service. Eagle is only the second Grange in the nation to receive this honor, following Fredonia Grange in New York State which reached its 150th anniversary in 2018. More than 100 persons from throughout the state recently visited Eagle Grange #1 for an open house brunch. This event was coupled with a luncheon program at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg to kick-off a 2-year celebration period for the Pennsylvania State Grange’s 150th anniversary. Eagle Grange, organized in 1871 as the first local Grange in the state, initiated a movement that led to the 1873 founding of the state unit in Reading.
Montgomery -- The notorious agricultural pest, the spotted lanternfly, has made its way to Lycoming County despite quarantining efforts. These insect pests are destructive to both food crops and residential landscape plantings as they suck out plant sap and leave open wounds on trees and vines.
Eagle Grange is teaming up with Penn State Extension to lead the offensive against the invading insects and will host a special presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The program is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Anna Busch from the Penn State Extension will present “Biology and Management of a New Invasive Pest – The Spotted Lanternfly” covering the basics of identification, biology, life cycle, the current quarantine situation and management of the destructive insect. Busch joined the staff of the Mifflinburg Extension Office in in 2017 and serves field and forage crop producers in the Central Susquehanna Region. She holds a B.S. in biology from Michigan State and a M.S. in entomology from Penn State.
Members of the Lycoming County Farm Bureau will be guests of the Grange for this educational presentation. The evening will also include the Grange’s formal gifting of a 19th century antique corner cupboard to Scott Sagar, Curator of Collections for the Lycoming County Historical Society Taber Museum. Representatives of the Montgomery Area Park are also expected to accept a $500 donation from Eagle Grange to assist with the development of this community recreational facility on Route 54.
