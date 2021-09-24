Montgomery -- The notorious agricultural pest, the spotted lanternfly, has made its way to Lycoming County despite quarantining efforts. These insect pests are destructive to both food crops and residential landscape plantings as they suck out plant sap and leave open wounds on trees and vines.

Eagle Grange is teaming up with Penn State Extension to lead the offensive against the invading insects and will host a special presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The program is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.

Anna Busch from the Penn State Extension will present “Biology and Management of a New Invasive Pest – The Spotted Lanternfly” covering the basics of identification, biology, life cycle, the current quarantine situation and management of the destructive insect. Busch joined the staff of the Mifflinburg Extension Office in in 2017 and serves field and forage crop producers in the Central Susquehanna Region. She holds a B.S. in biology from Michigan State and a M.S. in entomology from Penn State.

Members of the Lycoming County Farm Bureau will be guests of the Grange for this educational presentation. The evening will also include the Grange’s formal gifting of a 19th century antique corner cupboard to Scott Sagar, Curator of Collections for the Lycoming County Historical Society Taber Museum. Representatives of the Montgomery Area Park are also expected to accept a $500 donation from Eagle Grange to assist with the development of this community recreational facility on Route 54.