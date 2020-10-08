Bloomsburg, Pa. – A safe, family-friendly, and socially distanced Halloween event, the "Spooktacular Halloween Happening," will be taking place Oct. 31 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a reverse Halloween parade, followed by a virtual costume party, and end with two back-to-back drive-in movies.

Both movies will be kid friendly, with the first one at 6:30 p.m. safe for younger children and the second film, which starts at 9:30 p.m. and is geared towards older children.

Food trucks and sweet treats for kids and adults will be available throughout the event.

The event is free, but participants are encouraged to donate a minimum of $5 per family. All funds raised during the event will go towards local non-profits and organizations which support the community and provide COVID-19 relief.

The event is co-hosted by the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, the Bloomsburg Fair Association, the Exchange, and the Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts.

The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds are located at 620 W. 3rd Street and "Spooktacular" attendees are asked to enter through Gate 2.

Further information about the event, including registration and the donation page, can be found here.