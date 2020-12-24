Pomanders, which are simply oranges pierced with cloves, can be a simple way to spice up your home this Holiday season by filling it with aromatic seasonal scents.

Pomanders date all the way back to medieval Europe, when it was believed they could prevent people from contracting the plague by "purifying" the bad air–which makes them a timely, and strangely relevant, decoration for the 2020 Holiday season, as well.

Here's how to make your own Pomanders:

What you need:

oranges or other favorite citrus fruit

toothpick (to make holes)

whole cloves

ribbon or wire

cinnamon, nutmeg, or other favorite spice (optional)

How to make them:

Take your citrus fruit of choice. Use the toothpick to poke holes in the skin around the fruit. Insert the cloves into the holes. You can be creative by arranging the holes in spiral patterns to make your Pomanders look as beautiful as they smell. Poke a wire through the top of your fruit or tie a ribbon around it so you can hang it somewhere in your home. Place the Pomander somewhere you'd like to smell festive. As the fruit dries, it will fill the room with a cozy and festive fragrance.

Optional: For an even stronger smelling Pomander, mix a few of your favorite scented spices together and leave the orange in it for 1 week before inserting the cloves, rolling it each day.