Sauer Brands, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of select The Spice Hunter products due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The company was notified by a supplier that some lots of parsley may be contaminated, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling all products that were processed on the same days as the contaminated parsley.
The Spice Hunter products were distributed across the United States and sold online at spicehunter.com. They are packaged in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C, and 20270C.
Affected products are:
- Organic parsley
- Saigon organic cinnamon
- Madagascar cloves
- Gourmet sesame seeds
- Herbes de provence
- Pumpkin pie spice
- Seafood grill and broil
- Coriander
- California garlic
- Green hatch chile
- Mexican seasoning
- Black pepper
- Paprika
- Szechwan seasoning
- Fine black pepper
- Chinese ginger
- Muntock white pepper
- Roasted garlic
- Everything bagel crunch
- Malabar black peppercorns
- Freeze dried chives
- Italian seasoning
- Cilantro
- Fennel seeds
- Dill weed
- Arrowroot
- Cayenne red pepper
Those who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on the above list with the aforementioned lot numbers should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions about this recall may be addressed to Sauer Brands, Inc. by calling 1-800-444-3601.