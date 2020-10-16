Sauer Brands, Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of select The Spice Hunter products due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The company was notified by a supplier that some lots of parsley may be contaminated, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling all products that were processed on the same days as the contaminated parsley.

The Spice Hunter products were distributed across the United States and sold online at spicehunter.com. They are packaged in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C, and 20270C.

Affected products are:

Organic parsley

Saigon organic cinnamon

Madagascar cloves

Gourmet sesame seeds

Herbes de provence

Pumpkin pie spice

Seafood grill and broil

Coriander

California garlic

Green hatch chile

Mexican seasoning

Black pepper

Paprika

Szechwan seasoning

Fine black pepper

Chinese ginger

Muntock white pepper

Roasted garlic

Everything bagel crunch

Malabar black peppercorns

Freeze dried chives

Italian seasoning

Cilantro

Fennel seeds

Dill weed

Arrowroot

Cayenne red pepper

Those who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on the above list with the aforementioned lot numbers should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions about this recall may be addressed to Sauer Brands, Inc. by calling 1-800-444-3601.