Pennsylvania is full of outdoor opportunities to celebrate Earth Day, but a guided event is a chance to join together with others.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host Earth Day activities at Rider Park on Saturday, April 22.

Three activities will focus on the theme of “Investing in Our Planet.”

Attendees can participate in all three activities or choose which activities are most appealing to them. Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants must pre-register for this event by calling the Community Foundation at 570-321-1500.

Schedule of Events:

Bird Walk: 8:00 - 9:30 a.m.

Explore the Francis Kennedy Trail and look for blue birds and other birds that frequent Rider Park with Lycoming Audubon Society members, Fred Stiner and Bruce Buckle. Meet in the Parking Lot at 8 a.m.

Hands on Planting: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Help plant bird habitat. Volunteer to help plant native trees and shrubs on the edges of the meadow. Bring your gloves and planting tools. Meet at Rider Park Pavilion at 10:00 a.m.

Forest Health Hike: 2-4 p.m.

Hike Cheryl’s Trail with Rider Park staff. Explore tree identification, invasive non-native shrubs, and look for signs of spring. Meet in the Pavilion at 2:00 p.m.

Rider Park is one of Pennsylvania’s great scenic and recreational treasures, featuring 867 acres of private land available to the public 365 days a year, from dawn to dusk, for hiking, trail running, mountain bike riding, cross country skiing and other low-impact recreational activities.

The Park, located in Warrensville, PA, offers over 10 miles of major and secondary trails leading to three breathtaking vistas. Rider Park is owned and operated by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

