Muncy, Pa. — Antique, vintage, and modern quilts and textiles will all be on proud display during the Muncy Historical Society's 2023 Quilt & Textile Show this July.

Quilters and collectors are invited to show off their creations and collections during the juried show, and spectators can see demonstrations of spinning and sewing techniques.

This is the 18th year of the Quilt & Textile Show, and the Muncy Historical Society promises that it will be one to remember.

The show is scheduled for July 14-15 at the Celebration Centre and Living Water Café in the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market Street. The show runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $8 per person, with a guild member group discount (6 or more members) of $6 per member.

The juried show is open to all quilters. Quilters can enter their works, and non-quilters can exhibit items from their private collections. The Historical Society anticipates that show entries will be stunning antique, vintage, traditional, and modern quilts, representing virtually all styles and techniques.

To exhibit a quilt or quilts from your private collection, you must complete a show registration form, available by calling (570) 546-5917 or online at www.MuncyHistoricalSociety.org. Registration forms and quilt entries must be received by the Muncy Historical Society from July 5 to July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, or earlier by advance appointment. Quilts should include a cloth label with the name of the quilt, the owner’s name, and the address sewn to the back of the entry. A 4-4 ½” hanging sleeve should be affixed to the quilt. Quilt pick-up is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment at the museum.

The event will be a showcase of spectacular hand and machine workmanship, appliqué, and other quilting techniques, reflecting the originality of the makers and their expertise with needle and thread.

Judith Cole Costello, quilt designer, lecturer, and author, along with quilters of the Vintage Gatherers are the Society’s show chairs. According to organizers, the show is intentionally set so that attendees can “step far away from the quilt to see the quilt's geometric design and color patterns as a whole composition, or to stand inches away and observe the combinations of fabric, stitching, batting density, and handmade variations.”

A three-person panel will judge the quilt entries and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons will be awarded in the Quilt Challenge, Appliqué, Other Techniques, Use of Color, Hand Quilting, Domestic/Hand-Guided Machine Quilting, Computer-Guided Machine Quilting, Wall Hanging, Youth, and Modern categories. The judges will award only one winner for Best of Show, selected from all first-place winners, a Best Original Design winner, and a Judge’s Choice winner. Friday attendees will nominate their personal favorite for the Viewer’s Choice award.

2023 Challenge Quilt theme

This year's theme was “Replication/Inspiration” — a quilter’s choice to register a modern quilt based on an interpretation, duplication, imitation, copy, or inspiration by an antique or vintage quilt, a piece of pottery or artwork, etc. The challenge entries will be accompanied by a photograph or the object that served as the source of inspiration.

Always more than a quilt show!

The Quilt & Textile Show's tagline is "Always more than a quilt show!" The Historical Society has selected activities to appeal to all ages. This event is designed to be a glorious, colorful, and educational experience. As with every year, there will be several special exhibits and demonstration areas.

This year’s show will feature Karen Shipton, a member of the Vintage Gatherers. Although Karen began quilting in 1979, she stopped quilting twice since then, once for almost 10 years. The first time that Karen tried hand quilting, she thought, “Who would want to do that?” Later, a friend asked her to attend a quilting class. Here she is, 44 years later, and still hooked on the whole quilting experience.

There is a saying that “a quilt isn’t a quilt until it’s quilted”, and while Karen believes that to be true, she’ll be displaying her “Dear Jane” quilt top which will be exhibited again in 2024 as a completed quilt.

Karen will have a selection of her hand-quilted show winners on display and is scheduled to demonstrate hand-quilting on Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Pat and Arlan Christ, nationally recognized quilt historians, collectors, authors, and teachers, will be exhibiting quilts from their “inspiration” collection. In their own words, the Christs are passionate about “retrieving knowledge to secure the heritage of antique quilts” and have stated their goal as “to preserve the legacy of quilts from past generations by sharing the history that surrounds the art of quilting.”

This year’s show will have demonstrations of hand- and machine quilting, paper piecing, binding and applique, and ‘Dear Jane’ secrets, all designed for young people and adults alike. Although there is a schedule of events, many of the demonstrators will be available during most of the show hours to provide instruction and consultation.

Scheduled demonstrations

Spinning and weaving demonstration: Friday at noon at 2 p.m.; Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Home machine quilting: Friday at 1 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m.

Binding: Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Hand quilting: Friday at 2 p.m.; Saturday at noon

Mitering corners: Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Paper piecing: Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m.

Joining binding: Saturday at 10 a.m.

30+ tips for better quilting: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Other features

New to this year’s show, guests will be able to participate in a Chinese auction and take a chance on the art raffle. Also, back by popular demand, the show will feature a fabric rummage sale!

Joining the show this year will be Happy Valley Quilting, an online quilt store specializing in reproduction fabrics; Cherie Troester, offering original patterns with instructions fully illustrated, handmade jewelry, and much more; and American Ribbon & Fabric, bringing a large supply of fabrics, notions, foam, gift items, ribbons galore, cards, and a broad array of decorating items for inside and out.

Check www.MuncyHistoricalSociety.org for show updates, schedules, and vendor listings.

