Lewisburg, Pa. - What is the future of modern medicine? Is it experiencing a "transparency revolution"? A Bucknell graduate, physician, and public health researcher will offer a free, public lecture on the topic this May.

Marty Makary, MD, MPH, will deliver this year’s 11th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 7 pm at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market Street, Lewisburg. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Dr. Makary is a New York Times bestselling author and healthcare expert at Johns Hopkins University. He writes for The Wall Street Journal and served in leadership at the World Health Organization. Dr. Makary is the recipient of the 2020 Business Book of the Year Award for his most recent book, The Price We Pay, which has been described by Steve Forbes as “A must-read for every American.”

Dr. Makary leads efforts to improve the health of populations and focuses on the “re-design of healthcare” to make it more reliable, more holistic, and more coordinated. He leads national efforts to cut the waste in the system and lower healthcare costs for everyday businesses and consumers.

Clinically, Dr. Makary is the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins and is the recipient of the Nobility in Science Award from the National Pancreas Foundation.

He has been a visiting professor at over 25 medical schools; has published over 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles; and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. A graduate of Bucknell, Thomas Jefferson, and Harvard universities, he completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University and his specialty training at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Family Practice Center, PC, VNA Health System, and gifts from the Fasano family, colleagues, and friends.

This lecture is held annually in memory of Charles P. Fasano, DO.

