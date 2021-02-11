Harrisburg, Pa. – The healthcare marketplace, which includes the Pennsylvania state healthcare exchange Pennie.com, will reopen for a special open enrollment period from February 15 through May 15. Open enrollment typically begins and ends in autumn, but the unusual circumstances of this and last year led to the creation of a second enrollment period.

Pennsylvanians who are struggling to find a health plan that works for them, want to address a change in coverage needs, or require help navigating Pennie are welcome to contact Laurel Health Centers for free enrollment counseling. The counseling does not require being a Laurel Health patient.

Laurel Health counselors are available to support Pennsylvanians and make the process of navigating Pennie, choosing a health plan, and figuring out financial assistance eligibility less stressful. Counselors will explain the basics, compare coverage, and empower patients to make informed decisions.

Assistance is available for commercial Pennie plans, Medicaid, and sliding fee programs. For help with Medicare plans, please contact your Social Security office or Area Agency on Aging office.

“We assist patients with understanding and comparing their options for coverage through the new state marketplace and/or insurance affordability programs like Medicaid and CHIP,” explains Carla Westlake, LHC certified application counselor. “Our goal is to help everyone find a health plan that is a good fit. Anyone planning to enroll in health insurance this spring or who is currently uninsured / underinsured and looking for the right affordable coverage is welcome to make an appointment.”

For more information on choosing a plan or to make a free appointment with an LHC application counselor, call (570) 723-3424 or visit laurelhc.org.

Important things to know: