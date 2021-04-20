Bloomsburg, Pa. – Blackberry Smoke, the popular southern-rock band with multiple albums at Billboard's No. 1, will headline an exciting new infield show at the A&A Auto Stores 4-Wheel Jamboree Series in Bloomsburg.

Their musical performance -- which is included with the price of admission or registration -- will cap a day of racing activity in the infield featuring Mega Trucks and Mud Boggers, as well as the popular burnout competition, and Monster Truck rides.

The event is planned for Friday, July 9, 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 11, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bonnier Events introduced Mega Trucks to the infield line-up in 2020, and will have them return this year with "bigger jumps and deeper pits in the hill-n-hole layout."

"We're making some exciting changes to bring some new energy and attention to the series," said Peter MacGillivray, Vice President, Bonnier Events. "Pairing a musical act like Blackberry Smoke with fireworks and an enhanced Mega Truck and Mud Bog racing program will bring a new dynamic to our fun, family-friendly festival atmosphere. It's really going to be a great event."

The 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals Series brings together thousands of 4X4 and off-road enthusiasts from coast-to-coast, and showcases thousands of custom trucks and off-road vehicles. In addition to the 4-Wheel Jamboree infield program, other popular festival features include a Show-n-Shine contest, Cruises, a Dyno Challenge and a vendor midway featuring the Performance Marketplace.

The Performance Marketplace will continue to be a focal point of the Jamborees in 2021, featuring industry-leading national and regional brands, offering the latest parts, gear, equipment, and services.

To learn more visit 4wheeljamboree.com.