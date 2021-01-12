Essaar Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles. FDA tests found that the alcohol was contaminated with methanol, which can cause severe side effects, especially in children.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Currently, there are no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as an external purpose use rubbing alcohol and is packaged in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles with lot number 200528303 and UPC 7502268987367.

Essaar Inc. is arranging for the return of all recalled product. Customers who have purchased the product should stop using it and either discard it, return it to the place of purchase, or contact Essaar Inc. to arrange a return to the manufacturer.

To arrange a direct return to the manufacturer, call Essaar Inc. at (201) 647-7606 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email essaarinc@yahoo.com.